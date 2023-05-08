Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while riding her motor scooter in Longview.

On Sunday, around 10:47 p.m., Longview Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on a motorized scooter on the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue. When officials arrived, they learned that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the collision occurred and left the scene in the direction of Eastman Road.

Officials said the pedestrian hit by the vehicle was identified as Carrie Evette Pickron, 39. Pickron was taken to a local hospital where police said she succumbed to her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and the vehicle police are looking for is described as a two-tone black/grey Dodge Challenger car with black wheels and possible front-end damage.