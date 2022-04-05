MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after they were shot several times at a home in Marshall.

On Monday, April 4, around 9:25 p.m., Marshall Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of Holland Street in response to a “trouble unknown” call of a person knocking on a door at a home.

Officers were told that someone had been shot and that they were being taken to a local hospital in Marshall by a private vehicle.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a car with several bullet strikes on the passenger side of the vehicle. They made contact with the driver who said that her passenger had been shot several times by an unknown shooter wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

The victim, Jerrod Deshane Maze Jr., 20 of Marshall died from his injuries.

Officials said that this investigation is ongoing and MPD requested that anyone with information about the incident should call them at 903-935-4575. Those that have information but want to remain anonymous can call Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app.