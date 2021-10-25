1 dead, another injured in East Texas shooting

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead, another is injured and a third is in police custody after a fatal shooting that occurred in East Texas.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 24 around 5 p.m., about 10 miles from Texarkana in the 200 block of Horseshoe Loop Road.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed as Roger Franklin Cowley, 63, of Texarkana, Texas. According to authorities, Cowley was found in the woods behind a travel trailer along the Horseshoe Loop.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in life-threatening condition.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., of Atlanta, Texas. He is currently being held at the Bi-State Detention Center on a count of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, after he was found to be in possession of a small amount of meth.

A witness told deputies that he heard gunshots and had spoken to Lawson. The sheriff’s office reported that when deputies approached the home, they found Lawson still armed with a rifle, after which he confessed to shooting the two men.

Lawson’s total bond is currently sitting at $1,305,000. His bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge, $300,000 for the aggravated assault charge and $5,000 for the possession charge.

It was reported that Lawson’s connection to the two men, the motive for the shooting and how it occurred are all still unknown.