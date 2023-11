NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department said that one man was found dead in his residence at 108 East Seale Street on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the Fredonia Apartments around 4:20 a.m. found the man dead after he was shot, according to Nacogdoches PD.

Later a suspect was located and reportedly arrested. Nacogdoches PD is continuing to investigate the case.