1 found dead in Upshur County homicide; police still investigating

DIANA, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened April 3.

On the 1600 block of Swan Road in Diana, witnesses found a deceased man inside his residence and called authorities around 11:38 p.m. According to police, the person appeared to be the victim of an assault.

Police say the victim is known to his neighbors, but the sheriff’s office is not releasing the name until a next of kin can be located.

Investigators are following up on leads gathered at the scene.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.