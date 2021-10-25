1 hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday night around 9 p.m. that left a man in critical condition.

NCSO received a call around 8:41 p.m. where the caller sounded in distress but did not give many details as to what happened.

A deputy with NCSO found a victim in his pickup truck on County Road 823, a short distance from highway FM 343. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Breydi Gonzales, of Center, was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to another hospital in the East Texas area.

Deputies searched the area and found that a shooting took place near the Lone Star Church on County Road 823.

Detectives with NCSO and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene. Gonzales had several gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.

The motive for the shooting still remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing, according to NCSO.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office at 936-560-7777 or crime stoppers at 936-560-4636