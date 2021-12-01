1 in ‘extremely critical condition’ after man allegedly shoots neighbor in Van Zandt County

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to call about a shooting on VZ CR 4814 in the Ben Wheeler area of Van Zandt County.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they met with a witness who then told them that a male victim had been shot by a neighbor, said the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. Upon further investigation, a suspect was identified as Shane David Baronet.
The deputies later located and arrested Baronet while the victim was flown by helicopter to a Tyler hospital. The victim’s condition is currently described as extremely critical, said the sheriff’s office.
Baronet is currently being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond set at $150,000.
At this time, the incident is under investigation.
“Monday was a busy day with two major crimes in Van Zandt County, I would like to commend all of my staff for handling both of these incidents with professionalism and without delay. I would also like to thank Van PD Chief Davis, her staff and Pct.4 Constable Pat Jordan and his staff for their partnership in both incidents on Monday.”Steve Hendrix, Van Zandt County Sheriff
