1 in ‘extremely critical condition’ after man allegedly shoots neighbor in Van Zandt County

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to call about a shooting on VZ CR 4814 in the Ben Wheeler area of Van Zandt County.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they met with a witness who then told them that a male victim had been shot by a neighbor, said the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. Upon further investigation, a suspect was identified as Shane David Baronet.

The deputies later located and arrested Baronet while the victim was flown by helicopter to a Tyler hospital. The victim’s condition is currently described as extremely critical, said the sheriff’s office.

Baronet is currently being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond set at $150,000.

At this time, the incident is under investigation.