TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is undergoing surgery at a local hospital after a shooting took place at an apartment at 5621 Old Bullard Road, according to the Tyler Police Department.

A Tyler PD press release said a female with multiple gunshot wounds was found in an apartment by officers who were responding to reports of a shooting around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was reportedly conscious and alert when being transported to a local hospital, Tyler PD said. Tyler Police detectives and crime scene investigators believe that this shooting was not random and are following leads and evidence, according to a Tyler PD press release.

Officials asked that anyone who has information about the shooting call Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.