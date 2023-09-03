SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in the hospital after a shooting that happened in the 12500 block of Highway 31 near the Jungle Club on Sunday.

SCSO deputies responded to the scene around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The deputies were told that the victim had been shot and taken by private transportation to a local hospital.

Officials said that the victim was unable to be interviewed by Smith County investigators because of his injuries which have left him in stable but serious condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and according to the sheriff’s office more information will be released when it is available.