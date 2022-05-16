SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured early Sunday morning after multiple shots were fired at “several groups of people” in Sulphur Springs.

According to local police, the shooting was around 1:25 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Pacific Park.

In a statement, investigators said one man was shot in the leg and a vehicle was also hit by a bullet. Despite the number of people in the area, the department said that “not much information was provided to [officers] at the scene.”

If you have information regarding this crime, please contact Det. Reneau at 903-885-7602. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.