POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured on Tuesday in a shooting in Polk County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched after reports of shots fired and when they arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Big Man Road they reportedly found one person with gunshot wounds.

“While administering first aid to the victim and securing the scene, a person of interest was detained,” officials said. “Sheriff Lyons advised there is no further threat to the public.”

The investigation is ongoing.