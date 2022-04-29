LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Electric Cowboy, leaving one person seriously injured.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 1:42 a.m. on Friday and were directed towards a convenience store in the 1100 block of McCann Road. There, they located a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a collision with the storefront sign and discovered a shooting victim outside of the vehicle.

According to Longview PD, officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the victim before they were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing. Anyone with any information on the matter is strongly encouraged to contact the Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.