CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting in Carthage on Wednesday.

The Carthage Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. about there being gunshots at the Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who had two gunshot wounds and was in the east side of the park.

A suspect left the shooting, and the victim was able to share a description of a vehicle with authorities.

A second man was also shot and was found inside a residence close to the first victim, police said. Officers attempted live saving measures on the second victim. EMS also helped them, but the man later died. The names of both victims are not being shared at this time.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS and both constable offices responded to the scene to assist.

A sheriff’s deputy that was at the scene later saw the suspect’s vehicle on FM 10. Once the suspect noticed the patrol vehicle, they pulled over and exited the car with their hands up.

The Panola County Constable of Precinct 1 & 4 and his deputy also arrived as well as the Panola County Fire Marshall. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith made it to the location and investigated.

Kevin Johnson was arrested for one count of murder and one count of attempted murder and taken to the Panola County Jail. The Carthage Police Department thanked other law enforcement for their help.