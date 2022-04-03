DALLAS (KETK) — One person is dead and at least 10 others are injured, including three minors, after a shooting at a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night, according to our NBC affiliate KXAS.

KXAS reported that the Dallas Police Department said that the shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. They added that officers arrived on the scene after they learned that multiple victims had been shot at a concert venue, which has not been named.

As of Sunday morning, officers have confirmed that 10 people were shot, including three juveniles, and were all taken to local hospitals. They further reported that one person was pronounced dead after the shooting, according to KXAS.

Further details have yet to be released and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.