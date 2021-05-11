1 man arrested, 2 others detained after shots ring out near TJC campus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One man has been arrested and another man and woman have been detained for questioning after multiple shots rang out in a neighborhood near the TJC campus.

Just before noon, multiple witnesses, including a Tyler PD officer, heard gunshots. When they arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Parklen Street, a woman ran out of a home saying a man living in the home had assaulted her.

Officer Andy Erbaugh said to KETK in a phone interview that the man had also been seen firing pistol rounds into the air.

While the man was being arrested on family violence charges, officers noticed rifle rounds in the yard across the street. A man and a woman living in the home have been detained for questioning, but have not officially been charged as of this writing.

No identities of anyone involved were released as police continue to investigate. Erbaugh stated that the chief of police for TJC is at the scene of the shooting, but the campus has not been locked down because they believe any threat has been contained.

Erbaugh said it is not clear yet if they were shooting at each other or even how the incident began. More information will be released as it becomes available.