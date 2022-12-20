JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m.

According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets.

Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. As of this writing, the victim’s identity has not been released due to the nature of the crime.

JPD said along with other law enforcement agencies, they are working diligently to identify and arrest the shooter.

The Texas Rangers and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit are assisting

with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.