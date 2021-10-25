1 man hospitalized after shooting at Kilgore apartment complex

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a Kilgore apartment complex late Sunday night.

Police were called to the scene of Lakewood Manor Apartments. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

Investigators said in a brief statement that another man is “currently detained for questioning by detectives.”

Officers say that all residents are safe and there is no ongoing threat.

Details are limited and this story will be updated as more information comes to light.

