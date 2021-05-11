1 man in hospital Tuesday after being shot near Chapel Hill

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A man is being treated in a Tyler hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the Chapel Hill area east of Tyler.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office believes the man was shot about 2:15 p.m. by someone in a vehicle who drove away, said Larry Christian, the office’s information officer.

The name of the wounded man has not been released.

Smith County SO investigators and Crime Scene Unit members were on the scene in the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue in Jackson Heights commumnity, he said.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information, are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600.

