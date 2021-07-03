1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler restaurant shooting turns self in to authorities

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of the two suspects in the fatal shooting at a restaurant that left one woman dead and two men injured, turned himself in to the authorities.

Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, was charged for the murder of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy. Willis is being held in the Smith County Jail with a $750,000 bond.

Willis was listed as a victim in the shooting originally, along with 20-year-old Jalen Cavitt from Alabama. Both were in stable condition.

Dycorrian Lofton, photo courtesy of Tyler PD

Tyler police say that Dycorrian Lofton, 22, of Jacksonville is still wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with the murder on a $750,000 bond.

On Friday, June 26 at around 11:30 p.m. Brown was celebrating her 46th birthday when she was killed after multiple rounds were fired at and around the restaurant New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Highway.

According to Andy Erbaugh with Tyler PD, chaos broke out when people began to fight in the parking lot.

“People were yelling ‘fight, fight fight,’” Erbaugh said. “People were running into New Orleans Daiquiri. Then the shooting started.”

Police have maintained since the night of the shooting that they believe there were multiple shooters. They say that more than 50 shots were fired in total.

At one point, several people were running through the parking lot and firing weapons. The shooters exchanged gun fire as they ran north and took cover behind cars.