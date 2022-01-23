1 shot, 1 arrested after argument escalates to shooting in Overton

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in Overton on Saturday after he shot another man during an argument.

The shooting occurred after an argument broke out between two men on the 100 block of South Timberlake Street, allegedly over an unpaid debt. The argument escalated and resulted in one of the men being shot, while the other fled the scene.

The Overton Police Department, along with the help of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, was able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle on FM-850, west of Overton. After a preliminary investigation from the Sheriff’s Department was complete, probable cause was obtained to arrest the suspect in the vehicle on the charges of aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital in Tyler where he was treated and later released.