1 shot, another arrested Wednesday morning in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones reported that a woman had been shot and her assailant was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person being shot at 205 Jackson St. in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon police arrived on the scene shortly after to find a 30-year-old woman that had sustained a single gunshot wound.

Police then found a 30-year-old man down the road from the initial shooting, who had allegedly just left the residence. The man was summarily detained by a deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The man has been taken into custody on unrelated charges, but Sheriff Jones said charges related to the shooting will come later. The woman who was shot was reportedly transported to UT Health Tyler in stable condition.