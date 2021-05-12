1 suspect arrested, 1 at large in connection to shooting near Chapel Hill

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Smith County Deputies made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened near Chapel Hill on Tuesday, but they are still searching for a second suspect.

Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue in the Jackson Heights community after a man was shot.

According to law enforcement, the suspects fired shots at the victim from inside a car and took off.

UT Health EMS took the victim to UT Health in Tyler, but his condition is still not known.

On Wednesday, Smith County investigators announced they found the suspect’s car. This was a red and black late model Chevrolet Camaro.

The owner of the car was Jylon Cross, 19, of Jackson Heights. The vehicle was found on CR 489 near Tyler, and it was being monitored while more officers arrived.

The car left the location before more deputies made it to the scene. Then, the suspect was followed to a convenience store on US Hwy 69 North, south of Swan.

Investigators were later able to arrest Cross, and they found a “short-barreled semi-automatic rifle, fully loaded” in the passenger side.

No one was injured when authorities made contact with the suspect. A controlled substance and marijuana were also located inside the man’s car.

Cross was taken to the Smith County Jail for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 >= 400g and carrying a prohibited weapon.

On Wednesday, investigators also gave two arrest affidavits to Judge Reeves Jackson of the 114th State Judicial Court, who later issued two arrest warrants on Jylon Cross for Aggravated Robbery.

His bond was set at $300,000 for each warrant.

Deputies are still continuing their investigation into this case.