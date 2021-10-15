1 wanted, multiple arrests made in connection to Longview aggravated robbery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department made multiple arrests in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Sept. 16.

At approximately 1:19 p.m. on Sept. 16, Longview police were notified of a robbery that took place at the Hidden Hills apartment complex at 614 Gilmer Road.

The victim told officers that he was lured to the location wanting to purchase a vehicle he found on Facebook. Upon his arrival two Black males drew pistols on him and demanding all of his money and his wallet. The suspects left in a white Buick car.

Officers nearby located the vehicle and arrested Marquarious Love, 21, of Longview. Love was charged with aggravated robbery which is a first-degree felony.

On Sept. 17, the Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Special Investigations and Apprehension (SIA) Unit, and the County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) Unit organized an operation to detain the others involved in the robbery.

Detectives arrested and charged the following suspects with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is a first-degree felony.

Nathan Johnson, 21, of DeBerry, TX

Keilan Jones, 20, of Longview, TX

Derrick Harrison, 18, of Beckville, TX

Detrayvian Watkins, 22, of Longview, TX

Datavion Tatum, 23, of Longview, TX

On Oct. 12, Jordan Lister, 18, of Longview was also arrested on a warrant for aggravated robbery in connection to this robbery.

The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Bryce Peterson of Katy. Peterson has an active warrant for aggravated robbery in connection with this case.

Longview PD is asking anyone with information on Peterson’s location to contact the Longview Police at 903-237-1110, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online here.