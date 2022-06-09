LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin PD responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Thursday afternoon that left a woman and three children injured.

The woman was driving southbound on John Redditt Drive near Lockheed Martin when her SUV left the road for unknown reasons, according to officials. The vehicle rolled several times before crashing through a private property gate, city officials said.

Witnesses said the woman and two of the kids, ages 5 and 8, were ejected from the vehicle while the third child, a 1-year-old, remained in the Subaru due to the car seat.

The woman and 5-year-old were being flown to out-of-town hospitals as of 5 p.m. for further treatment. A release of from the city said that a crash investigator estimated the car to have rolled at least seven times based on evidence.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.