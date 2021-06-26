1 woman killed, 2 injured after shooting at Tyler daiquiri business Friday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- One woman was killed and two men were injured during a shooting at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiri on Friday.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the incident happened after 11:30 p.m. at 3709 Troup Highway. The business was still open and there were large birthday parties, families and children still inside.

Police are still looking for multiple suspects that are responsible for the shooting. There could possibly be five suspects that are “armed and dangerous.”

Officials believe there was a disturbance or argument between two people that led to the shooting.

The suspects were possibly running before they fired multiple rounds at the business.

Multiple vehicles were also shot. Five different types of rounds were found on the scene, which could belong to pistols and rifles. Bullet casings were also found at a local Braum’s, which are also part of the crime scene, police mentioned.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a shooting like this,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department.

All of the victims were transported to UT Health.

Detectives are still at the scene of the incident. They also have video of the shooting that they are reviewing.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get the latest information.