HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 10 men were arrested and 36 live roosters were seized in connection to cockfighting in Houston County, authorities said.

On May 20, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of a cockfighting event on a private property in the national forest.

HCSO detained 17 Hispanic males. After an investigation was conducted, 10 out of the 17 were arrested and charged with cockfighting which is a state jail felony in Texas, according to officials.

Other charges were also filed including Class C misdemeanors for spectators. 10 vehicles were towed. In one of the vehicles, officials reportedly found cockfighting equipment, 36 live roosters and a large sum of money.

“If you fight roosters in Houston County, you’re gonna lose more than just the fight,” said Randy Hargrove, Sheriff of Henderson County.

Officers with HCSO, Grapeland Police Department, Crockett Police Department and the Texas Parks & Wildlife responded to the incident.