GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KETK) – Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife, is asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot an axis buck near County Road 3110 in Gladewater.

They said that the buck was on someone’s private property when someone shot it from the roadway and left it to waste.

Operation Game Thief is offering up to $1000 for information about this incident. If you have information you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.