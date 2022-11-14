NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches game wardens are asking the public for help finding the person who shot two bald eagles, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

The bald eagles were found near the area of County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County and are believed to have been killed on or around Oct. 28, officials said.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers said they will pay a $1000 reward to the person who gives the first and most accurate tip about who killed these birds. Tips can be summited to www.ncstips.com or by phone at 936-560-4636.