$10,000 reward offered after off-duty New Orleans police officer killed during shooting at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON (KETK) – A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects from a restaurant shooting in Houston that killed an off-duty police officer from New Orleans.

The officer has been identified as Detective Everett Briscoe, who had been in law enforcement for 13 years. Our NBC affiliate KPRC also said that another victim was shot and is in critical condition.

UPDATE: Surveillance photos of 2 black male suspects and wanted vehicle, a silver/gray Nissan Altima with paper tags. They are wanted in this fatal shooting of an off-duty @NOPDNews officer.



Please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 with info or give tip for reward to @CrimeStopHOU https://t.co/Xatung6LDN pic.twitter.com/jBFhsK82yC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 22, 2021

Police responded to the shooting at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Grotto Ristorante. The department said that a group of people was sitting outside having dinner when two people approached the patio.

They had guns and demanded their belongings. Witnesses told police that the victims complied, but one of the suspects fired anyway. They fled the scene in a gray or silver, four-door Nissan Altima.

“It makes no sense. We’re gonna stand together as a city. (When) you look at the stats over the last couple of weeks, crime has been going down a little bit and we want to continue to do that. But right now, I’m not worried about the status and worrying about getting these two individuals because I don’t want them to be a reflection of our city.” HPD Chief Troy Finner

If you know anything about this shooting, please contact Houston Police.