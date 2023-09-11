CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Camp County Sheriff’s Office said that four men were arrested after 106 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in Camp County on Friday.

Officials said that deputies Hunter Lawrence and Andrew Cox were sent out to a property on FM 1521 after dispatch received a call about shots being fired. When Lawrence and Cox arrived they reportedly saw a pickup truck with multiple men inside parked outside the residence.

The occupants were removed from the truck and detained while the vehicle was searched, according to the sheriff’s office. During the search officials said that several clear baggies and cell phones were found along with the 106 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Devontae Ladre Jeffery Photo courtesy of Camp County Sheriff’s Office

Eddie Charles Fletcher Jr. Photo courtesy of Camp County Sheriff’s Office

Brendan Ray Allen Anderson Photo courtesy of Camp County Sheriff’s Office

Troy Joe Anderton Photo courtesy of Camp County Sheriff’s Office

Troy Joe Anderton, 52, Brendan Ray Allen Anderson, 31, Eddie Charles Fletcher Jr., 45 and Devontae Ladre Jeffery, 31, were all arrested and charged with manufacture-delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and engaging in organized criminal activity.

“Taken together, the combination of four individuals, a significant quantity of suspected methamphetamine, multiple small clear baggies and multiple cell phones suggest an organized criminal operation involved in the production, distribution and sale of illegal drugs,” Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou said.

The sheriff’s office added that the four men have been taken to Camp County Jail and are each being held on $100,000 bonds.