RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A traffic stop Thursday night in Rusk County led to the seizure of 108 bottles of promethazine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the car was stopped on Highway 315 and probable cause was found to search the car.

Photo courtesy of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Photo courtesy of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the suspect was arrested on a felony charge.