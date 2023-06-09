SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 110 grams of meth and three handguns were seized during a traffic stop in Shelby County.
On June 7, deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver on Highway 87 North in Center. During the traffic stop, officials said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 110 grams of methamphetamines and three handguns.
“The sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested and this investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.”Shelby County Sheriff’s Office