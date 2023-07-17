PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested after a traffic stop led to a seizure of more than 116 grams of ecstasy.

Around midnight on July 13, police conducted a traffic stop on the 100 block of East Palestine Avenue on a vehicle with a “defective brake lamp.” The driver was identified as 32-year-old Leslie Hawkins and officials said they conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle due to the smell of marijuana coming from the Hawkins’ car.

During the search, authorities said they found two small bags of marijuana along with a plastic bag containing “seven multicolored tablets identified as MDMA (Ecstasy) in the console.” Police also reportedly found a larger plastic bag in the back seat containing even more ecstasy tablets.

Photo Courtesy of the Palestine Police Department.

After it was later weighed, police said the total weight of the packaged ecstasy came out to be more than 116 grams.

According to authorities, based on the number of pills, along with the scales and packaging materials found in the vehicle, it was determined that Hawkins was in possession of the ecstasy with intent to distribute.

Hawkins was arrested and taken to the Anderson County Jail on the felony charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.