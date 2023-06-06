TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Two boys, ages 12 and 15-years-old, were arrested for burglary after breaking into a local store.

Just after midnight Saturday night, Texarkana police said they responded to a 911 call from a person who heard glass breaking and saw someone in dark clothes as they were driving by the Master Donuts on New Boston Road.

The release stated that an officer was able to get to the location in less than a minute after the call and observed someone run away from the store. Another officer was able to cut off the suspect as they were running across the store’s parking lot.

One officer was investigating around the building when he saw one of the glass windows on the front completely busted out and another person inside allegedly loading up drinks from a refrigerator into bags.

According to police, the suspects turned out to be 12 and 15-year-old boys and both were arrested for burglary and taken to a local Juvenile Detention Center. During a search of the boys, officials said they found a large amount of change in one of the boys’ pockets allegedly from the store’s cash register.