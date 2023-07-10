POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 12 individuals have been arrested for running an illegal cockfighting ring in Polk County.

On July 9, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of people running an illegal cockfighting ring off of Freeman Road. Upon arrival, authorities said they witnessed several vehicles and people running from the property into the woods. A search warrant was then obtained for the property.

During the search of the property, detectives said they found the area where the illegal bird fighting was taking place as well as “evidence commonly used when fighting roosters.”

Further investigation led to the discovery of 31 roosters. According to officials, of the 31 roosters that were seized, two were dead and another three were found buried which made detectives think they were from previous fights.

Authorities arrested and charged 12 people with cockfighting and towed 14 vehicles off of the property.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives said additional charges are possible.