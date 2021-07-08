12-year-old boy shoots, kills man for breaking into Louisiana home

CLINTON, Louisiana (KETK)- A boy shot and killed an armed man who invaded his family’s house in Louisiana.

The break-in reportedly happened on June 30 in the morning around the city of Clinton, according to Fox News.

Brad LeBlanc, 32, of Vidalia, had a pistol and he came in contact with an unidentified woman outside of her home, said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis.

LeBlanc made the woman get inside of the house, and they began fighting.

The woman’s 12-year-old son was scared about his mother’s safety, and he shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle, stated Travis.

The man later died at a local hospital.

Sheriff Travis said his office has not found evidence that incriminates the 12-year-old, and they possibly will not charge him, according to The Advocate.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case and the district attorney will decide whether the shooting was justified.

Johnathon Barker of Clinton was arrested in connection to the home invasion. “He was charged with second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping,” wrote Fox News.

Sheriff Travis told the Advocate that Barker is not out right accused of killing someone, but his involvement in the burglary resulted in LeBlanc’s death.

Jennifer Bond of Ethel was also charged with one count of accessory, and both she and Barker were booked into prison.