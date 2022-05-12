HOUSTON (KETK) – A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot while sleeping early Thursday morning in Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a club in northwest Houston around 2:30 a.m. Gonzalez said when units arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy in an apartment complex across the street had been shot.

The sheriff said in an update on social media the victim was “in fair condition, but [the] wounds were serious.” He also stated the bullet came from an assault rifle and wounded several areas of the boy’s body.

Gonzalez also wrote that between 80-100 shots were fired and there may be multiple shooters involved. He is asking for anyone that has information to please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.