HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 2 men were arrested after officials said they found 14 grams of psilocybin mushrooms during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

On Friday morning, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a vehicle that was brake checking vehicles while traveling westbound on I-20. A deputy reportedly saw the vehicle in question around mile marker 603 and initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation.

According to authorities, the passengers of the vehicle were identified as Julian Andrews, 32, and Marvin Crayton, 33. When the deputy approached the vehicle, there was reportedly an odor of marijuana coming from it which led to a probable cause search.

During the search, the deputy reported that they found 14 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in the vehicle.

Andrews and Crayton were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.