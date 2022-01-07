14-year-old found in trunk at Houston-area drive-thru COVID testing site, mother charged

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: Registered Nurses Gina Aubourg (L) and Renee Lewis begins testing at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A Houston mother was charged after her child was found in the trunk of the car while she was at a drive-thru COVID testing site, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Sarah Beam was charged with endangering a child, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC. The Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said that a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Reports say that Beam pulled into the Cy-Fair ISD drive-thru COVID testing site at 11355 Falcon Road in northwest Harris County and an officer heard something coming from the trunk. When Beam opened the trunk, the 14-year-old was found, according to officials.

Authorities said that Beam explained to the officers that the child tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be quarantined.

Cy-Fair ISD officials said Beam most recently taught at Cypress Falls High School and has been employed by the district since 2011. She has now been placed on administrative leave.

Cy-Fair ISD released a statement regarding the incident: