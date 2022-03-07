HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 15-year-old boy was shot during a drive-by shooting in northern Harris County Sunday night, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Deputies were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. in a neighborhood next to Houston Motorsports Park. They said it was unclear if the teen had been targeted.

The shooter is believed to have fled the scene in a tan car. The victim was life-flighted to a Houston hospital and is in stable condition.