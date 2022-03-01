RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people, seized drugs, a firearm, 17 electronic gaming machines and gambling paraphernalia from the “Susie Q” game room on County Road 3291 in Garrison during an evidentiary search warrant.

On Monday, RCSO executed a search warrant based on allegations of illegal gambling. During the search, they recovered 17 electronic gaming machines, gambling paraphernalia believed to be associated with keeping a gambling place, suspected “crack cocaine”, suspected marijuana, money and a firearm.

Susan Ash

Todd Ash

On Tuesday, Susan Ash, 68, of Garrison, was charged with keeping a gambling place and possession of a gambling device. Todd Ash, 49, of Garrison, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and gambling promotion. Both Susan and Todd surrendered themselves to the Rusk County authorities and were processed into the Rusk County Jail.

Susan’s bond totaled $4,000 and Todd’s bond was $17,000.

The warrant execution is the result of an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. The search warrant was issued by Rusk County Court at Law Judge Chad Dean.