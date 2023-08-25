SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — 17 men were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday on charges of solicitation of prostitution, according to Sgt. Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division, Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Attorney General’s Office assisted with the operation.

The following men were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution: