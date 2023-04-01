NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old employee was shot in the arm at a business in the 3100 block of North Street in Nacogdoches on Saturday.

Nacogdoches Police Department said that officers responded to the scene around 4:04 p.m. Once on the scene officials said they determined the employee had been shot and they were taken by EMS to a local hospital.

According to authorities, an investigation determined that the 17-year-old was allegedly accidentally shot by another 17-year-old employee who was allegedly mishandling a stolen gun when it fired.

Officials said the injured employee is in stable condition and the other 17-year-old was arrested for deadly conduct, tampering with evidence and theft of a firearm.