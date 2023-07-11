CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – After a lengthy investigation, police said a 17-year-old was found responsible for several robberies that have taken place in Crockett.

On July 5 around 3 a.m., officers responded to a local lumber store on the 800 block of South First Street in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, police said they witnessed the front glass of the building broken and found the drawer from the cash register was taken. Authorities said were able to collect blood samples “as it was apparent that the suspect cut himself while breaking the glass and entering the business.” Later that morning, officers were able to recover the stolen cash register drawer and other evidence in the woods nearby.

On July 8, police were dispatched to a gas station on the 200 block of South 4th Street in reference to an armed robbery that took place around 11 p.m. When authorities arrived, they spoke with the clerk who reported that the male suspect showed a handgun while demanding her to give him all of the money from the register. Police said they were able to identify the suspects vehicle after watching the gas stations surveillance footage as well as the suspect’s “stature and build.”

The next day, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle seen in the surveillance footage from the gas station robbery for traffic violations. The driver was identified as Jose Berrios Jr., 17, and he was arrested on the traffic violation charges. Authorities said further investigation led to the discovery that Berrios was responsible for the lumber store burglary, the gas station aggravated robbery as well as an unsolved aggravated robbery that took place back in April at a local food store.

Berrios was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony burglary of a building with a set bond of $60,000. Police stated that Berrios also has received two misdemeanors that include driving while license invalid/suspended and criminal trespass.