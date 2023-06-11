ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car in a crash on FM 317 around 2:37 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Haylie Grimes, 17 of Gun Barrel City, was speaking to the driver of a vehicle stopped partly in the westbound lane of FM 317 when a 2008 Dodge Charger drove into the eastbound lane, disregarding a no passing zone and stopped , officials said.

According to a Texas DPS report, Grimes was crossing the westbound lane to be picked up by the Dodge when a 2021 Kia Rio failed to control its speed and hit the Dodge and Grimes.

Grimes was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Tonya Norris, DPS reported. The driver of the Dodge was treated for injuries at the scene and released, according to authorities.

Officials said the driver of the Kia, Chance Tyler Barnhart, 19 of Athens, was arrested and had his blood voluntarily drawn. Barnhart was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and booked into Henderson County Jail, jail records show.