COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Coffee City Police Department said they arrested a man after a firearm, mushrooms and marijuana were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Andres Mendez, 18 of Chandler, was having his vehicle towed because he was driving with out a license and insurance when a loaded 9mm handgun, 15 grams of mushrooms, a THC vape pen, marijuana, small baggies for distribution and a scale were found in the vehicle, officials said.

Mendez was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between four and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams, delivery of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon, jail records show.

He is being held at Henderson County Jail for a combined $40,000 bond.