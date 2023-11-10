POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested for murder in a Tuesday shooting that left one person dead in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting on Big Man Road where LaDarion Sykes, of Livingston, was found “unresponsive due to several gunshot wounds.”

Officials said life-saving measures were administered and Sykes was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A firearm believed to have been used by the shooter was found at the scene, and authorities said they received information that identified 18-year-old Donal Hogan as the shooter.

Hogan was taken to the sheriff’s office where officials said he was interviewed and later arrested. He was booked into the Polk County Jail for murder and his bond was set at $750,000.