TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ernesto Castellon, 18, of Tyler was sentenced to four life sentences in prison for selling drugs and weapons to an undercover officer as well as injuring a SWAT officer by Judge Reeve Jackson following a hearing in the 114th District Court.

Castellon was found guilty of attempting to flee his arrest while also injuring a SWAT officer with his vehicle on June 29, 2021.

The incident occurred when several members of Smith County SWAT and investigators with the Special Investigations Unit tried to take Castellon into custody on outstanding felony warrants. According to officers, he fled south on FM 114, reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

Deputies said that Castellon fled the location in his vehicle, hitting a SWAT team member and knocking him to the pavement.

The Smith County District Attorney’s Office charged Castellon with the following:

Manufacture/delivery of several controlled substances

Weapons trafficking

Aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Castellon was caught in an East Texas Ant-Gang Center operation that included the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department and the Department of Public Safety as well as other agencies.