KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A 46-year-old was arrested after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old in the back, according to the Kilgore Police Department.

Kilgore police detectives arrested and charged Michael Steven Sickler of Kilgore with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon a second degree felony.

According to a KPD release, they were contacted by investigators of the Longview Police Department on April 6 at around 7 a.m. in reference to a shooting victim being treated at a Longview hospital. The victim, who was identified as Ivan Terrazas, 18, of Gladewater, had a single gunshot wound to the back.

Police said initial information led them to the 700 block of Bell Street in Kilgore, where the victim had been taken from to the hospital by private vehicle. Kilgore police went to the residence on Bell Street to investigate and determined that was a “secondary crime scene.”

Their investigation identified the primary crime scene as a residence in the 700 block of Spell Street in Kilgore. They executed search warrants for both crime scenes and collected evidence from witnesses at both locations.

Police said that at 4:20 a.m., Terrazas became involved in an altercation with several men at the residence in the 700 block of Spell Street and was shot in the back with an unknown type of gun by Michael Sickler.

Terrazas fled that residence and ran to the 700 block of Bell Street where he was taken to a Longview hospital. He is currently in critical condition.