18-year-old shot in Tyler, suspect still on the loose

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Tyler Police responded to the 400 block of Sutherland Drive on report of gunshots in the area.

As the officers were responding, more 911 calls came in with reports that one victim was shot. When they arrived on the scene, the 18-year-old victim was alert and awake. He was then transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham.

Witnesses say they saw a white Mercedes-Benz that is a possible suspect, as it was seen leaving the area after the shooting. No others were injured in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation at this time. If anyone has any information on this case, please call Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000.