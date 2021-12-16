18-year-old shot in Tyler, suspect still on the loose

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Tyler Police responded to the 400 block of Sutherland Drive on report of gunshots in the area.

As the officers were responding, more 911 calls came in with reports that one victim was shot. When they arrived on the scene, the 18-year-old victim was alert and awake. He was then transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham.

Witnesses say they saw a white Mercedes-Benz that is a possible suspect, as it was seen leaving the area after the shooting. No others were injured in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation at this time. If anyone has any information on this case, please call Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51